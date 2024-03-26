Euphoria season 3: More on filming, premiere date delay

If you missed the big news yesterday, it looks as though we will be waiting longer than expected for Euphoria season 3. Originally, it looked like we were gearing up for the start of production; now, who knows exactly when it will start?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all of this is making it no longer a sure thing that the new season will premiere in 2025, though HBO sounded more hopeful about that in their own statement yesterday. The reasoning behind the delay does have a great deal to do with Sam Levinson working to figure out the story, in particular when it comes to charting a course for Rue, Jules, and other characters beyond high school. It does sound like a time jump is coming, but how big of one are we looking at here?

Another debate that is currently ongoing here is the episode count. Our sentiment is that a third season should be eight episodes, especially given the long delay; however, it wouldn’t come as a shock if this gets whittled down to six, largely due to the fact that more and more HBO shows are getting smaller episode counts these days.

Will season 3 be the final one? Not much is confirmed there but given the burgeoning film careers of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi in particular, it would not come as much of a shock. While the delay is ongoing, the cast has been cleared to pursue some other opportunities — we’re sure that they won’t have many problems when it comes to locking down other roles for now.

For now, rest assured that there are still plans to make more Euphoria, and that the show is not being canceled in the midst of all this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

