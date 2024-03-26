The Golden Bachelorette: When will the lead be announced?

When are we going to learn the identity of The Golden Bachelorette? We know that entering tonight’s finale for The Bachelor, this is something that a lot of people expected. However, the three hours came and went without any news, other than learning that Jenn Tran was going to be the next star of The Bachelorette proper.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s start off here by noting the following: ABC and the producers have some time. Since this season is not going to be airing until we get around to the fall, they clearly believe that they can be a little bit more patient with getting the news out there … and we tend to agree. We tend to think that the most likely scenario here is that we learn who the next lead is at some point during the summer — that way, it can be promoted during The Bachelorette and leading into the start of the fall.

Now, if the show does choose someone who was a part of Gerry Turner’s season, Leslie makes the most sense and is clearly among the more memorable leads. However, at the same time with a show like this, it wouldn’t be a shock if a completely new person outside the franchise was chosen. One of the things that the producers probably liked about Gerry was that he was a fresh voice who was not used to the television world.

Rest assured, the plan is for the Golden Bachelorette season to air on ABC this fall. If there is a show to be worried and/or more curious about, it is Bachelor in Paradise. Nothing has been said about the future of that show by the network, and it’s not that big of a shock given its ratings for last season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

