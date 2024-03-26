The Bachelor finale: Jenn Tran named next Bachelorette

Entering tonight’s The Bachelor finale, we absolutely anticipated the next Bachelorette would be named. After all, that’s recent tradition, but what made this one in particular so interesting here is the number of candidates and the lack of major leaks in advance.

There have been a few different people suggested as possible leads, especially with Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, and Jenn Tran all getting ample time to discuss their journey with Joey Graziadei on The Women Tell All. Through all of that, though, it was also clear that Daisy Kent had a lot of what the show was looking for. For starters, she was around for the entirety of Joey’s season, and she quickly developed a following online. She also has a unique story to tell with her cochlear implant that stands out from a lot of past leads.

We went into the finale assuming that the new lead was going to be one of the four, but we also did not want to make any assumptions. Heck, it was always possible the franchise would dig deeper into the past! It just felt unlikely given the fact that Joey’s season performed rather well in the ratings, and it made sense to take someone who already had an established following there.

Yet, here’s the thing: Daisy isn’t going to be the next Bachelorette. She said she wasn’t ready during the live show.

Now, the announcement

Charity Lawson returned to make the big announcement at the end of the show, and she passed the torch to none other than … Jenn! She is the first Asian-American female lead for the franchise and that is exciting. Of course, we also just hope that she does get a chance to really tell her story further, since she didn’t always get a ton of air time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

