Extended Family season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the season 1 finale at NBC, is there a chance that we are going to see an Extended Family season 2 renewal? Or, should you be worried that the sitcom starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison will be canceled?

Well, first and foremost we should say that if you are concerned at all about the future of the show, we more than understand. In the world of TV, we are well-aware that anything can happen with just about any show under the sun. After all, there are a handful of components that go into these decisions, whether it be live ratings, DVR figures, budgets, or what they think could creatively work moving forward.

With this particular show, it honestly feels like things could go either way. The biggest case to be made for more of Extended Family is that it seemed to be fairly steady with the ratings over the past several weeks, and you also have a really talented cast who could do a lot more with these characters if given a chance. With that being said, the ratings were so-so compared to most of NBC’s other scripted shows and it lost a little bit of its Night Court lead-in all season.

If you want to see another season happen, the best advice that we can give is simply this: Recommend the show to your friends! Get them to stream it if they want somewhat of an old-school sitcom that is still looking to take on modern topics.

When will we know the truth here?

There is no reason to think that NBC is going to make us wait forever on this, and it’s our hope that one way or another, something will be said by the time we get to May. That is when networks typically figure out their schedule for the upcoming season.

