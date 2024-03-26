Night Court season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, is there going to be a Night Court season 3? Obviously, we know a lot of people are hoping for that.

Well, let’s start off here by saying the following: There is no renewal as of yet. This is something that the network is going to figure out over the course of the weeks ahead, and we do want to stay hopeful that it will take place. After all, the Melissa Rauch series has a core audience and also a lot of nostalgia roped into it. This is, one million percent, not a show that has to end anytime soon.

Now, we do think that between Night Court and Extended Family, it is more likely that the show ends up renewing the former if they are only bringing back one. They have until May most likely to decide, and we do tend to think that there is going to be a certain amount of patience that goes along with that. They’ll see how it performs in terms of DVR and streaming, and also may get a better sense, as well, as to what future seasons will look like.

It is true that the live ratings for the second season are down versus what they were with season 1, but the numbers for the first season were pretty front-loaded and you do have to think a lot about that, as well. It is still generating more than 3 million live viewers a week and compared to some other comedies these days, that’s not all that bad.

What do we want to see in a potential season 3?

It really is not all that complicated when you sit back and think about it! Our hope moving forward is simply that there are some more great guest stars and some unexpected / wacky antics that are still somehow grounded in reality. If the writers can really give us this combination of things, we’ll be more than happy.

Do you want to see a Night Court season 3 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







