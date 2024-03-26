Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Selling MaxDot?

As you prepare to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 9 on CBS next week, be prepared to see a big decision for Bob in particular.

Through “Sad Cupcakes,” one of the big things we’re going to see is the title character getting a golden opportunity when it comes to MaxDot. What does he want to do as a result of that? It’s a difficult choice for him to make, largely because of the various options that are in front of him. Sure, there’s going to be a good bit of comedy during this episode, but we tend to think that there are going to be some emotional moments, as well. This is, by and large, something you could say about much of the final season in general.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Sad Cupcakes” – When Bob receives an offer to sell MaxDot, he must weigh the potential payout against his family’s legacy. Also, when the hospital cuts nursing staff, Abishola and Gloria’s relationship is strained, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, April 1 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Since there are only a handful of episodes still to come this season, we imagine that every single one of them is going to have their own poignant moment that better defines the future. The writers likely want to spend multiple episodes working to set the stage for a series finale, as opposed to just trying to cram it all in at the last second. Since when would that work for them? Well, they could do it, but we don’t think that this would give us an altogether great finale. We like what is being set up here instead.

