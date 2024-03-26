The Rookie season 6 episode 5 spoilers: About ‘The Vow’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Rookie season 6 episode 5 — so what is coming up here on “The Vow”?

First and foremost, we should note that this is one of those episodes that could cause some characters to think about their future in a pretty substantial way. Take, for starters, John and Bailey. The two decide to take in a child for the night and within that, they could start to have more conversations about parenthood. Is there a chance that the two start a family, or at the very least adopt? We know that John’s made his vantage point on this clear in the past and yet, we also know that things can easily change.

If you do want to get a little more news now all about what’s coming, we suggest you check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John and Bailey must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim disappears and leaves Lucy in the dark.

The Tim – Lucy story here is absolutely going to be hugely important here just when it comes to answering one key question: Why not tell her what is going on here? Is there some sort of larger secret? It’s certainly something that we have to raise an eyebrow at right now, and we hope that we get a much clearer sense of it throughout the hour.

After all, we don’t want to think that the relationship is at a spot where he feels the need to keep some secrets. Even if he is trying to protect her, does he need protection? We’re not so sure.

