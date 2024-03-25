The Rookie season 6 episode 6: John, Bailey’s baby discussion

As we prepare to dive into The Rookie season 6 episode 6 on ABC come April 9, what can we be most excited about? Well, “Secrets and Lies” is going to bring a lot to the table, with one of the big questions being tied to John and Bailey potentially having a kid together.

What’s going to happen here? Well, there is one wrinkle that makes this storyline somewhat anticlimactic, as the producers have already said that they are not writing Jenna Dewan’s real-life pregnancy into the show as they have some others the past few years. Within this particular story, though, there will at least be some conversations about it between her and Nathan Fillion’s character, and we’ll see exactly where those go — especially if they take some unexpected twists.

For more, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

Following their time as foster parents, Bailey has decided she wants to have a baby and forces John to reconsider their decision to not have children. Meanwhile, John and Celina discover a prison escapee whom they fear is out for revenge and race to find her before it is too late.

Is there a chance that the two end up adopting or going a different route? We do think that a number of different options are on the table, but this will only be one part of the story you see in this episode. We honestly would not be shocked if these conversations continue for a good part of the season!

One other thing to remember

There is a new episode of The Rookie airing on ABC tomorrow night. We realize that the show has been on hiatus as of late, but let’s be grateful that is coming to and — and that there are compelling stories ahead for a number of characters.

