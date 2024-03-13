The Rookie season 6 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Training Day’

The bad news when it comes to The Rookie season 6 episode 4 is quite simple: Having to wait so long to see it. However, we are still overjoyed to have more news to share about it here!

So, where do we start? Well, the right place may just noting that “Training Day” is the title for the March 26 installment. It only feels right for this cop show to reference one of the most famous police movies of the past few decades. Also, it feels like it is going to apply to the story in some way — in particular with what is going on with Aaron Thorsen as he makes his way back to the job.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

It’s Officer Aaron Thorsen’s first day back since the assault, and he’s tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he’s ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer.

The pentagram killer story is exciting mostly in the way that a lot of serial-killer storylines are on a show like this. After all, it is the sort of thing that provides writers with a lot of different options in terms of some of the stories that they want to tell. They can continue this for a lot of the season if they want, or choose to wrap things up a little bit earlier. They have options, and isn’t that a good thing the vast majority of the time?

This episode is also going to feature John Nolan settling back in to work after his honeymoon with Bailey. We don’t imagine that too much of his life will be different, but who knows? The show could figure out a way to surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Rookie, including more on season 6 and what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 6 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







