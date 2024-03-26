NCIS season 21 episode 5: Jessica Knight’s big job offer

Is Jessica Knight leaving NCIS, or at least the DC Field Office, to take a job on the other side of the world? At the very least, tonight’s new episode “The Plan” raised the possibility of it.

As for if or when it is actually happening, let’s just say that, at least for now, that is a totally different story. Over the course of this hour, her father Feng Zhao made it clear to her that he plans to retire from his position as the Special Agent in Charge of the Far East Field Office, and that he was putting her name forward to be his replacement. Does she have qualifications? Definitely, whether it be leading her old REACT team or being a part of the group in DC. Also, her father knows better than anyone how capable she is at her job.

With all of this being said, there is one thing that Feng did not actually do in here: Check to see if she is actually interested in the role. As it turns out, she’s not — at least at the moment. She is happy with her life in DC and in her relationship with Jimmy Palmer — even though she hadn’t told her father about him yet. A lot of that is due to “The Plan,” which was a pretty rigid outline of how Knight could eventually become the Director for the whole organization. She did not want to throw Jimmy into an intimidating position, or have her deal with her intimidating father, either. It wasn’t because there is any major issue between the two of them.

Jimmy didn’t want to stand in the way of her taking that job if she wanted it — but that isn’t something to worry about right now. She’s staying put!

In between an interesting case and some really good character development, wasn’t this one of the best episodes of the season? In general, it feels like we’ve really hit our stride with this current team of agents.

What did you think about Jimmy and Jessica’s story on NCIS season 21 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

