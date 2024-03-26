NCIS season 21 episode 5: McGee has a half-sister!

We knew that NCIS season 21 episode 5 was poised to bring a big surprise Timothy McGee’s way, and it was all due to a DNA test. He knew that he had an Irish background, but being 22% Danish? Well, it turns out that this was just the tip of the iceberg.

As it turns out, the episode “The Plan” revealed that Sean Murray’s character actually had a secret half-sister he never knew about, which led to a lot of conversations and double-checking. Kasie was able to confirm that the results here were accurate and from there, he reached out and eventually sat down with his half-sister at the end of the episode — with his own sister in tow!

All of this proved to be a fun little sideplot for this story, but did anyone else want his secret family relative to be someone on the team? It may have been too coincidental, but the idea of Parker being a distant relative could have been really fun. It also would have been nice to actually see the conclusion of the story play out on-screen, especially since we have not see Troian Bellisario actually turn up on NCIS as Sarah McGee in a really long time.

If nothing else, maybe you can argue that this whole episode exists largely as a way to plant a seed that can be paid off a little bit later off. It gives McGee some new wrinkles as a character, especially since there are a lot of questions as to how this half-sister came to be.

Sure, we recognize that season 21 is only going to be so long due to the strikes, but a season 22 renewal feels inevitable — and this absolutely does feel like something that could be explored further in that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next NCIS episode now

What did you think about the overall events of NCIS season 21 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







