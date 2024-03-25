The Last Thing He Told Me renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

Consider the following to be one of the most exciting surprises of the year — The Last Thing He Told Me is coming back to Apple TV+!

Today, the streaming service noted that Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse are all going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. Per TVLine, the series is slated to come out at some point after Laura Dave’s sequel to the original source material comes out in 2025. Dave is also the co-creator of the TV series.

Given the ending of the first season, we are slightly surprised to learn that the show is coming back for more — however, at the same time we’re excited to learn more about the story ahead!

In a statement, here is what Garner had to say about returning to the show:

“I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story – I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

The one thing we are at least pretty excited about right now is simply a chance to see these actors shine again — The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 did have a pretty compelling mystery at its core! This also fit right in at the time it came out, an era where we were seeing a lot of other notable shows like Mayor of Easttown that featured a powerful, big-name leading lady.

Fingers crossed, we at least are going to have some more information when it comes to the second season at some point within the next few weeks…

Related – Want to get some more news on The Last Thing He Told Me, including the stunning events of the finale

What do you think about The Last Thing He Told Me getting renewed for another episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







