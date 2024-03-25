The Way Home season 2 episode 9: Is Thomas lighthouse ghost?

Tonight on Hallmark Channel we had an opportunity to see The Way Home season 2 episode 9, and deliver about 1,000 different twists.

When Jacob claimed about halfway through the episode that he wanted to stay in his own time, it was easy to have our jaws on the ground. How could we not, all things considered? We are talking here about someone who has lived in that time for a good while. Honestly, we thought that it would change and he would come back at the end of the episode … but that didn’t happen. Or, at least it hasn’t happened as of yet. Who knows? Maybe that could change.

Let’s get to some of the other surprises. A big part of the rift between Del and Kat had to deal with the farm, and then also the idea that it should have been Jacob who was working to help. Kat genuinely felt like her mom was choosing Jacob over her, even after everything that happened.

Oh, and also in this episode, Nick learned the truth about Alice and the two had arguably one of the most awkward conversations of all time. In far less awkward news, Kat admitted to Elliot that she wanted to go away with him to London. She just got mixed up in everything after she learned that she was pregnant and she got engaged.

Is the farm gone?

It seems to be the case, as Del signed off on the property to Evelyn. We knew that it was coming, but it still was not made any easier.

Is Thomas the ghost from the lighthouse?

This is the biggest shocker of all, as Kat found the ledger with his name in it and she put the pieces together. Now, she has to head back to say goodbye. What an end of the story, and what an episode overall — perhaps the best one of the series so far.

