Death and Other Details season 2 renewal: Spring 2024 update

As we dive further and further into the spring, is there a chance that we’ll get a Death and Other Details season 2 renewal at Hulu? After the end of season 1, we absolutely think a lot of people are going to want it — but how much will that matter?

We should go ahead and note here that it’s not all that crazy to imagine that we get a renewal between now and the start of the summer. Typically, shows do figure out their fate one way or another within 2-3 months after they wrap for the season, and this will likely be the case here, as well. The streaming service is probably looking at numbers already for the Violett Beane mystery show, largely to see if it is financially viable to bring it back. (Regrettably, so many of these choices do come down to money.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEATH AND OTHER DETAILS videos!

The most encouraging thing that we can say right now is that Hulu has still been promoting the series as of last week, and that does make us think they are at least considering bringing it back. This is just a hard show to gauge given that it doesn’t have a number of big stars other than Mandy Patinkin and the streaming service does not reveal any of their numbers publicly.

Where do we honestly think things stand?

Let’s just say that things could go either way here, mostly because of the fact that it hasn’t felt like this show is an enormous mega-hit. Yet, it does have its audience, the story is a lot of fun, and it really does feel like there is tremendous potential. Death and Other Details is a show that needs to be nurtured and supported, and we hope that the streaming service considers that as it looks more towards the future.

Related – What are some of the factors in a Death and Other Details renewal right now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Death and Other Details season 2 at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







