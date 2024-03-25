Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, March 25, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that there has been a long hiatus the past couple of weeks, but is it finally over?

Well, let’s just say that we have all sorts of good news to share within! There is, after all, another installment of the crime drama coming, and it will be here in just a matter of hours! “The Plan” has been hyped up already thanks to a couple of specific events, whether it be the arrival of Jessica Knight’s father to the show or a fun sideplot where McGee realizes that he may be closely related to a surprising person thanks to a DNA test.

To learn a bit more about it, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 21 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Plan” – With the help of Knight’s dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong), NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this storyline for Jessica going to be one that radically changes things with Jimmy Palmer? We don’t think that it is some crazy thing to question at the moment, and for a number of different reasons! Based on some of the previews we’ve seen so far, it is possible that Katrina Law’s character hasn’t told her father about her relationship, and that could cause some sort of insecurity on his part. (Personally, we don’t think that there is any real reason for that right now.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

