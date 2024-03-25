The Neighborhood season 6 episode 6: A teachers’ strike?

As you get yourselves prepared to check out The Neighborhood season 6 episode 6 on CBS next week, what story stands out?

Well, in this case, the title of “Welcome to the Walkout” feels somewhat self-explanatory. This is a story about teachers being overworked and easily, it could lead to some sort of strike taking place. We know that a lot of these issues are playing out in real life at this point, and the show can at least present some of this within a much more humorous light.

Below, you can check out the full The Neighborhood season 6 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Walkout” – While Gemma is holding a fundraiser for a new school pool, Tina and the other teachers are being overworked. Meanwhile, Dave convinces Calvin to finally commit to doing physical therapy for his knee, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 1 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming after this episode?

Well, let’s just say that it looks like there is going to be another repeat on April 8, and then hopefully more episodes moving into April 15. The strikes of last year have limited the episode count here a great deal, but it remains our hope that there will be a season 7. Sure, it has not been confirmed as of yet, but we’re confident! After all, nothing has been said about this being the final season and really, with Bob Hearts Abishola ending, would CBS really take away both of their comedies? That’s a hard thing to think about.

Odds are, we’ll learn more about a renewal by at least the end of April — if nothing else, we should have a chance to know before the finale.

