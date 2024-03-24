Bosch: Legacy season 3 trailer: When to expect it

With filming for Bosch: Legacy season 3 still going strong, it’s hard to not think more about the future. More episodes are coming and really, it is a matter of when. The same goes for whenever there is a chance to see a trailer for what lies ahead.

So when could we expect something like that to be released? As is often the case, the best predictor of the future is actually what we have seen in the past…

Back in 2023, we had a chance to see a first-look teaser for the Titus Welliver series in August, leading up to it coming back on October 20. With that in mind, it is reasonable to suggest a similar pattern could happen here. Given when season 3 started production along with the amount of time it typically takes in order to film this show, we do tend to think that this is when the series is going to come back.

The only reason it might not, and we get a trailer / premiere date later than expected? It would come down to either the episodes not being ready in time, for whatever reason, or just Prime Video and/or Freevee deciding to air them a little bit later.

No matter when the show is back…

We do tend to think that the third season of the Michael Connelly series is going to feature the aftermath of that Preston Borders cliffhanger from the season 2 finale, as well as new challenges for a lot of the characters. Rest assured that there is going to be a lot of action; this is a show that knows what it is, and also what fans expect. Why deviate too much from that now?

What are you most excited to see right now moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

