Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date hopes: Impact of castings

Yesterday, we had one of the first substantial news drops that we’ve seen when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 3. With that in mind, let’s pose the following: Is this a sign that we will learn about a premiere date before too long?

If you do find yourselves chomping at the bit to get a little more in the way of news on the show’s future here, absolutely we understand! The third season has been in production now for a couple of months and last year, we had a chance to see it return in the fall. Is everything still on track for that?

The unfortunate news is that during all of the information released yesterday (more on that below), there was nothing definite when it comes to premiere-date news. The one positive in that is that Amazon / Freevee could have easily come out and said that new episodes are not coming until we get around to 2025. They didn’t do that. Even with all the industry strikes of last year, the fact that production started when it did should be a tiny glimmer of hope that we are going to be able to get episodes still closer to the end of the year.

Truthfully, it was just too far ahead of time to announce a Bosch: Legacy return date yesterday — odds are, we won’t get anything definite revealed until at least the summer. The most encouraging thing for now is simply that the streaming service is clearly still actively thinking about and promoting the show. That’s something that makes us encouraged for not just the future of this show, but also others across the board.

When do you think we are going to actually see Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere?

Have any specific hopes when it comes to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

