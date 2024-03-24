Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is this spring going to be pretty darn huge when it comes to Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix? Signs tend to suggest so!

After all, just think for a moment about some of the headlines we’ve seen over the past few months! The biggest one is simply that we are going to see production for the Jenna Ortega series finally kick off in Ireland next month, and we tend to think that this is going to encompass a good majority of the rest of the year. This is a series that takes a long time to film, and beyond that, a good while to put together in post-production.

When you consider all of these different factors, it feels fairly clear that we aren’t going to be getting any news on a premiere date this spring. We’d actually be lucky if Wednesday season 2 comes on the air when we get around to spring 2025! This is one of those shows where Netflix will not rush it, and it will come back whenever they feel like it is fully ready. They could speed upthe process slightly by splitting it up into two separate batches, which we know that they have been willing to do with some other series.

So what could be revealed regarding the show throughout this spring? We imagine that there will be at least a few behind-the-scenes teases about production and that is something to be excited about. Beyond just that, there’s also going to be a chance to perhaps get some casting updates, as well. There will be new faces scattered throughout the story, and most of the teases we’ve gotten so far suggest that the next chapter of the story is going to be darker and embrace even more of the show’s spooky side. Isn’t that easy enough to embrace?

