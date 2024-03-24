3 Body Problem season 2: A complicated renewal equation

Is a 3 Body Problem season 2 going to actually happen at Netflix? Make no mistake that there is more story to tell. However, this does not mean at all that the show is going to be able to spell all of that out.

There are so many factors that go into bringing a show back for more episodes, and a new article at The Hollywood Reporter makes one obstacle pretty clear — the first season reportedly cost around $20 million an episode, which is an incredibly expensive price tag. Add to this the fact that show executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have a complicated legacy among fans due to the end of Game of Thrones. Reviews have been mixed and yet, there are a lot of exciting swings and some stunning moments in season 1.

Also, it appears as though the best of 3 Body Problem is still to come, at least in the event that the show comes back. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Benioff makes a Game of Thrones analogy in talking about:

“At our first Comic-Con [for Game of Thrones] someone asked if we’re going to get a second season,” he said. “I remember saying there’s a scene that would happen in season three — I didn’t even want to name it, but [the Red Wedding], for people who know — if we can get there, I think we’re going to be okay. And there’s a scene in the second season [of 3 Body Problem] that I feel is — it’s not the Judgment Day scene [in season one] — it’s one that happens in the second season … things wildly escape and there’s one scene, if we get to it, we’re golden — like when we got to the Red Wedding on Thrones.

“It’s something we’ve talked about with the Netflix guys, too … Liu Cixin’s created this inedible trilogy and the books just get better for me. The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind. The story just gets more and more ambitious as it goes, and it takes a huge leap in book two. So I feel like if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place.”

We tend to think that Netflix will look at the performance for 3 Body Problem over the next couple of months before rendering a verdict — they may bring it back to see if the audience will continue to expand. However, remember this: They are a streaming service that has shown, time and time again, that they have no issue giving shows the axe. Why think differently now?

