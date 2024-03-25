The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Is Jadis dead?

We had a feeling entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 that we could see something major happen. With this being the penultimate episode of the story (at least for now), it was a chance for the producers to take one of the biggest swings imaginable.

Losing Jadis at this point is a pretty big deal, and for a number of different reasons. After all, Pollyanna McIntosh has been a part of this universe for a rather long time as this character, and we’ve gone through a lot of different highs and lows when it comes to her. In the end, though, this did feel like a respectable and certainly interesting way for this character to go out — after all, the conclusion to the story found the character decide to not unleash the dossier upon Rick and Michonne in the event of her death. She told them where it was, only for Michonne to then say that she still wants to destroy the CRM once and for all.

With Jadis gone after the violence and the chaos of this episode, the question that you have to ask yourself is rather simple: What is this character’s legacy meant to be? You can argue that it’s about how easy it is to get caught up in something within a posy-apocalyptic world. She wanted something to believe in and for a good while, she thought that she had found it in the CRM. This gave her a sense of purpose. However, it also consumed her.

In her death, we do lose a fascinating character who existed through multiple spin-offs within this world — and we also have a feeling her demise will reverberate for a rather long time.

