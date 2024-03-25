The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Father Gabriel!

We had known entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC that there would be some surprise cameos at some point. As it turns out, one of them came courtesy of Father Gabriel!

Over the course of this episode, we had a great opportunity to see Seth Gilliam back as his character from the original version of the show, though he was talking with a character with a less-than-favorable reception in Jadis. She spent time with Gabriel on rare occasion, and clearly used him as some sort of emotional and mental conscience. That is something that she believed there was a certain degree of value in, and he actually did try to steer her on a somewhat different path. By speaking with him, it was some sort of reminder that she was not necessarily someone who was out to do terrible things all of the time.

Jadis, in her mind, does not view herself as a villain. Instead, you can see her as someone who was just out to make hard choices, even if she did not want to do that. She had to just figure out a way in which to ensure that the world had a future she believed in, even if there were some sacrifices that needed to be made along the way.

At least with Gabriel, we had a chance to get some welcome nostalgia and a few updates on a universe that we knew so well from the flagship version of the show. While we don’t necessarily see him as a major character in any upcoming show, that doesn’t quite matter. What does is that this is a universe that really does want to pay back some longtime fans for their loyalty watching over the years.

But is he dead?

Well, that was clearly a question that we were left to wonder for a few minutes … but Jadis let him live. That was another sign of how there is that part of Anne still within her until her dying breath later in the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

