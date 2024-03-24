Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 spoilers: Is Fred okay?

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 arrive. What more can we say about that?

Well, for starters, we should really just map out a situation that could be coming Fred’s way. We recognize that he and Violet have made their way up in Poplar, and are actually in a position of relative power — even if they don’t view it that way. There are more eyeballs on them, and they also need to figure out the best way to deal with this responsibility. What happens when Fred gets ill, and there is scrutiny around his abilities? That’s just one part of the equation for this story — which, of course, will feature a lot of classic Call the Midwife in the form of another important case around a newborn.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Violet and Matthew are worried about Fred’s ability to serve as the mayor’s consort. Later, Fred falls ill after a minor injury. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn baby is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.

Without giving too much away within this piece, the one thing we’d advise you to keep watch on for the remainder of the season is the state of things when it comes to Trixie and Matthew’s relationship. These are two characters who had an extremely happy storyline at the end of season 12, so what will happen when the two are forced to deal with more adversity? This is at least something to wonder about at present.

Of course, this story will do its job when it comes to hitting you right in the feels; that’s what the show does best.

