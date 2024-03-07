Call the Midwife season 14: When will filming begin?

Sure, we are only a matter of days removed from the season 13 finale, but why not talk more about Call the Midwife season 14? It does feel like there is a lot that can be said! We want to know what Trixie’s future holds and while we know that Helen George will be returning to the show, the future is unclear about Olly Rix.

So are we getting close to the cast and crew being back at work? Luckily, the answer to this is “yes,” even if we will not be seeing the end product here until Christmas.

Speaking in a new interview now with the Radio Times, here is what Georgie Glen (who plays Miss Higgins) had the following to say about the cast and crew coming back:

“We begin filming at the end of April … [I am] so looking forward to going back, not least because it’s an actor with a job on the horizon, but also because it’s such wonderful company.

“To know we’re all going to reunite again, it’s lovely. And there were a few cliffhangers at the end of the episode, various other storylines, and who knows where they’re going to go.”

We will say that there is something to be said about Glen’s comments, especially when it comes to cliffhangers. This is one of the first times we’ve had one this significant for this show, especially since there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up. The question is how much time will be spent in the Christmas Special trying to resolve some of this, as opposed to just trying to further along some other stories.

Beyond the Christmas Special, let’s just say here that the plan is for season 14 proper to most likely air in January.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

