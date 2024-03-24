Outlander season 8 premiere date: Shifting expectations?

For a good while now, we had assumed that the Outlander season 8 premiere date was likely to come at some point in summer 2025. However, should we be pushing that date back now in our mind?

One of the more curious questions we have at the moment is what Starz is going to be doing when it comes to the endgame for one of the biggest series that they’ve ever had. After all, a lot of the equation here is pretty darn complicated. Since the second half of season 7 is not airing until November, it feels a little strange to think that season 8 would come so soon after that. This is to go along with the prequel in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which has been in production for a good while now.

Is it starting to feel as though the final season of the original show may not air until 2026? Let’s just frame it like this: We would not be surprised. As a matter of fact, it is hard thinking of a reason to be surprised given what we’ve seen from Starz as of late. They are holding on to shows for a long time after they are done filming. Think about it like this — by the time season 7 returns, it will have been more than 18 months after the episodes were filmed. This is similar to how long it took Hightown to air after its final episodes were shot. Using this same timeline, season 8 airing in 2026 does not seem that crazy, even with it on the cusp of starting production here soon.

Do we want to see the series back on the air before then? Of course! That should be a given in a lot of ways. Yet, wanting something and it actually happening are two entirely different things.

As for why Starz would do all of this in the first place…

The best answer available to us is that they are simply trying to stretch out these stories as long as possible, thinking that it makes the most sense for them to do so.

