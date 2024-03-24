Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 3/24?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? There has been more content about the show as of late; will it translate over to new episodes?

If you are wondering what sort of content we are talking about here, it goes a little something like this: It seems as though filming will be starting up in the coming months, and there’s a reasonable chance that the second part of this season could be ten episodes, as opposed to the six that were previously announced. Granted, when the original episode count for the Western was devised, it was not meant to be the final season; a lot has changed since then. (Note that the network has yet to confirm anything in regards to how many episodes remain.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Let’s go ahead now and get to the bad news: There is no new episode of Yellowstone on the air tonight. When is the show going to be back? Think along the lines of November. Paramount Network announced the premiere month a while back and they haven’t deviated from it. A lot of that is likely due to the fact that it’s hard to get the show back much earlier than that, given that there is a certain period of time that has to be used for filming due to weather conditions in Montana.

Once filming does start off, it will be a little bit easier to have some more news to share when it comes to what lies ahead — and we couldn’t be happier about that. The obvious top story here remains Kevin Costner’s involvement in the final chapter, but there are a number of things to think about and consider beyond that! This includes trying to understand further what the sequel season is going to be about, including if it is going to shoot in Montana, as well.

Remember that beyond that, there are still multiple prequels also coming, and that includes 1923 season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including the original story on the episode count

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 over on Paramount Network?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







