The Regime season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see The Regime season 1 episode 5 on HBO next week, there will be something unusual. After all, we’re getting a Christmas episode … in March?

Well, here’s the thing: We don’t think of “All Ye Faithful” as a story designed to give anyone holiday cheer. Instead, this just happens to be a story set around Christmas, and one where Elena finds herself in deep trouble. Let’s just say that some actions of the past are starting to catch up to her.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Regime season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

As Christmas approaches – and amid escalating violence – Elena remains determined to not abandon her people, despite being advised to leave the palace. Meanwhile, Schiff, Singer, and Huber imagine a scenario where the increasingly unpredictable chancellor could be removed, and Peter proposes a way for Agnes and her son to get out of the palace to safety…but with a price.

Where will this story end for Elena?

It obviously feels like we’re going down a dark and chaotic path here, and one where Kate Winslet’s character is not going to escape. Should she? The show is titled The Regime for a reason, as a lot of it has been about a chaotic descent.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it is at the very least our own hope that no matter how it does conclude, there’s a certain measure of closure — and beyond that, the series does also figure out exactly what its tone is supposed to be. While the performances have been strong throughout the past several weeks, we do think that there has been somewhat of a struggle when it comes to how we are supposed to feel about all of the characters and the story itself. It carries with it some Succession vibes, but it doesn’t veer into comedy the same way.

What do you most want to see moving into The Regime season 1 episode 5 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates on the way.

