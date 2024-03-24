CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 6 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s CSI: Vegas on CBS, do you want to get a season 3 episode 6 return date? We know that there is still a lot left in this chapter of the story — it is really just about waiting to see it.

Well, let’s just say that this is when some of the bad news comes into play — there is no new episode scheduled for next week. As a matter of fact, The Futon Critic indicates that the crime procedural may not be back until we get around to April 21. That’s a long time to wait, no?

For those wondering, the hiatus here has to do with a few different factors. There are some nights ahead where the entire CBS lineup could be reunited for awards-shows and other programming. However, there are only so many CSI: Vegas episodes this season due to the late production start. Given that the network wants to stretch out the show until we get around to May, it does necessitate that there are going to be a few different breaks in the action here and there.

Now, our hope is that at least over the next week or so, a few more details will come out about what the story ahead is going to look like — especially since there’s nothing else out there about it yet. Sure, you may have a rough idea of what is coming, mostly because this show does have a formula that they tend to follow. Yet, there’s still something fun that comes with filling in the cracks here and there — especially when it comes to character side-plots.

Also, let’s hope that at some point over the next month, some more details on CSI: Vegas season 4 starts to surface. The good news is that this show is so far up in the ratings versus where it was in season 2, and by a pretty wide margin in total viewers. The show is capitalizing well on its Sunday timeslot, at least so far.

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

