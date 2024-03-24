Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS with season 4 episode 5?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, and are you going to have a chance to see season 4 episode 5?

There is of course a lot of story to come on the Queen Latifah series, though that is almost always the case — you’re going to action, character development, and some great guest stars! We’ve seen that time and time again over the years, and there is no reason to think that this is about to change.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share at least a little bit of the bad news: There is no installment coming up tonight. Instead, the plan is for The Equalizer to return when we get around to Sunday, March 31. Even though the other Sunday-night shows are coming back, this series is following the beat of its own drum. We’ve seen this happen before on seasons where all shows have larger episode orders, and it is taking place here again.

So while you wait for the big return, do you want to get more news on what’s to come? If so, we simply suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Whistleblower” – After Mel is reunited with her brother Matthew, McCall helps him blow the whistle on his former unit’s unethical practices before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Trish’s relationship becomes fractured by Vi’s need to protect McCall’s true identity, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The story that we are most intrigued by right now is tied to Vi, largely because keeping Robyn’s secret is so much of what this show is about. Unfortunately, finding a way to ensure this happens is often easier said than done. What could the ramifications be for Vi’s relationship with Trish? Time will tell…

