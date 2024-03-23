When Calls the Heart season 12: Will renewal come this spring?

With us almost two weeks away from When Calls the Heart season 11 premiering on Hallmark Channel, is this the right time to think about season 12?

The best way that we can put things at present is rather simple: If you want to see it ordered for more episodes soon, there is certainly an argument for it happening. At this time last year, the Erin Krakow series was already renewed for more episodes. Also, it needs that early order if it wants to keep its current production timeline. The series tends to start shooting in the summer, largely to ensure that it is done before the colder weather comes in to Vancouver. The series is akin to a well-oiled machine at this point, at least in terms of how episodes are put together behind the scenes.

Based on the ratings for the past few seasons and also the lack of suggestion that When Calls the Heart season 11 is the final one, it does feel likely a renewal will happen this spring. With this being said, remember that it is possible that the writers could get to work on new scripts in anticipation of it coming. There are plenty of shows over the years where we have seen that happen, so why wouldn’t it here?

Our hope when it comes to the longevity of this show in general is quite simple: If we are lucky, it is going to stick around however long the producers and the cast want it to. From there, we also hope that there’s a chance that there will be a proper final season with full closure. Sure, we don’t want that anytime soon, but it is worth thinking about at this point in the show’s run.

Related – Check out the latest When Calls the Heart season 11 tease from Kevin McGarry now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 11, let alone a season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







