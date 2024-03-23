Fire Country season 2: When to expect a spin-off character

We know that we’ve yet to reach the halfway point of Fire Country season 2 and by virtue of that, there is a ton of big stuff still ahead. Of course, there are huge developments coming in Bode’s life, and we also have to wait and see whether or not there is a chance he and Gabriela can find their way back to each other.

So what about the spin-off? Technically, it is not confirmed that this show will happen, but there are a lot of steps being taken to get us to this point. Namely, Morena Baccarin has already been cast in a show that would be set around the local Edgewater Sheriff’s Department. It is a natural expansion of the world, especially since it is easy to see how these two different places could be in some way connected.

We know already that this potential spin-off is not being promoted for the April 5 return of Fire Country, but it is our personal expectation that we will see Morena not too long after that. If you are CBS, after all, there is merit to ensuring that you get this out there prior to mid-May, mostly so that you can gauge audience reactions and from there, make a real determination as to whether or not you are going to give the prospective show a series order. Also, you don’t want to make the finale about this, largely so you don’t take away from what is already happening with Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast. Since we are talking here about a show that has a shorter order already for the second season, you don’t want to do too much to distract from the central focus.

Our hope is that we’ll see some sort of proper spin-off introduction in late April and from there, it will be up to CBS in order to determine what they want to do.

Related – Get some other discussion now on the next Fire Country episode, including what all you can expect to see within

What are you most excited for when it comes to a potential Fire Country spin-off show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







