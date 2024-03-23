Tracker season 1 episode 6: Who is Billie Matalon?

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 1 episode 6 arrive at CBS — and with a big-name guest star!

Over the past few days, a lot has been made about Sofia Pernas joining her real-life husband Justin Hartley on the series. It would be easy to just cast her as a love interest so honestly, it’s fun that the show is going a little bit in a different direction here. Her character is Billie Matalon, a fellow reward-seeker who is a bit of a rival to Hartley’s Colter. The two have a real push and pull, but they also may have to work together at times.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Pernas had to say about the part:

“She’s a fellow reward seeker. It’s sort of one of those things where they do the same job, but they just have a different bag of tricks … He does a very specific thing. She does a very specific thing. They used to work together back in the day.

“I kind of was doing a job I wasn’t really into when I met him and found out what he was doing and kind of got entangled in that world. And then I, of course, got a chip on my shoulder and I’m like, ‘I can do this too.’ … I kind of go out on my own branch, if you will, and there was a tough speed bump in their past when I did that.”

While a lot will depend on what we actually see during this episode, it certainly feels like there’s a chance that Billie could be a recurring character who turns up here and there. This would, after all, allow for even more depth in this world and that is something we’ll always appreciate. It’s good to see familiar faces come in and out of Colter’s life!

