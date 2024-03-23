Halo season 3 renewal: When to expect news

A couple of days have passed now since the Halo season 2 finale on Paramount+, so what better time to discuss the future?

The first thing that is worth noting here is this: At the time of this writing, nothing else has been said regarding the future of the video-game adaptation. In between the Flood and a certain AI turning up, it feels like the finale set the stage for some awesome stuff ahead — it certainly does not feel like a series finale! However, a season 3 is also not necessarily a slam dunk. Remember that networks and streaming services are each in the business of cutting costs at this point and beyond just that, Halo is an incredibly expensive show. The reviews for season 1 may have turned people off from watching it or season 2, despite the fact that the show improved significantly this time around. The finale in particular felt as much like a tribute to the games as anything that we’ve had a chance to see.

While we are still hopeful that more Master Chief is on the way, do not be surprised if Paramount+ takes a good bit of time to figure this out. After all, there is nothing out there that necessitates that they need to figure out some sort of quick solution here! They will look at the total viewership, the budget, and also what the story ahead could look like. Sure, a decision could come in weeks, but there’s no reason why they have to figure it out in that time-frame. Realistically, it could actually take months.

Now if we do get a season 3, the #1 thing that we should say is to expect it to take a long time — late 2025 would probably be a miracle scenario, and early 2026 may actually make more sense when you think about the timeline we just endured to get season 2. This is a show that takes a considerable amount of time to film, let alone piece together in post-production with all the special effects.

