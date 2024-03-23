The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4: Shaun, Charlie saga again

In what should not come as too major of a surprise to anyone at this point, a major component of The Good Doctor season 7 episode 4 is going to feature both Shaun and Charlie front and center.

Based on everything that we’ve seen from them so far this season, it is easy to understand why this storyline is so polarizing. After all, we live in a world where we want to be able to root for Freddie Highmore’s character at all times. However, he is also making it rather difficult with how he is treating her. There are clear parallels to what happened to him at the hands of Dr. Han — does he think that she deserves it because it happened to him? That feels like too surface-level a reading of this.

Based on what we saw in episode 3 and in the promo for episode 4, Shaun seems to genuinely think that he is doing what is right for her, but mostly because he does not have the nuance to understand some of the complications at play. He is partially mimicking the doubts others had about him, but he also may resent the idea that he would know better how to help Charlie than anyone else just because they both experience autism.

If everyone else believes in Charlie, will Shaun find a way to get on board? It may take another couple of major revelations, including during a procedure, for that to happen. We just hope that it is soon. While it may be partially in-character to see the character behave in such a manner, at the same time it is not an altogether fun thing to experience as a viewer. The great thing about Shaun is that he does change and evolve, even if he is stubborn at times. This is why, just as other doctors believe in Charlie, we believe in him. He will be able to figure this out, even if it is rather hard at times.

