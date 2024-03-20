The Good Doctor season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Asher’s big story

Given that The Good Doctor season 7 is both the final season and only ten episodes, we tend to think that there is a lot of ground to cover. Not only do you want to get a lot of closure to Dr. Shaun Murphy’s personal and professional lives, but also hope for the same when it comes to some of the supporting characters.

Based on some of the early information that we have about episode 5 (“Who at Peace”) that is airing a week from Tuesday, we do tend to think that there is a lot to be excited for if you like the Asher character. This will be the most important story that we have for him, perhaps for the remainder of the season. He has a lot to think about here when it comes to a patient, but also his own relationship with Jerome. It is actually a pretty unusual synopsis for this episode (see below), as there are so many other characters who are not even mentioned:

Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancée.

Do we tend to think that Shaun, Lea, and other characters are still going to have a role? Absolutely, as they are still a big part of the show. Yet, we’re okay with getting these opportunities to focus on other doctors and get some additional perspectives.

The craziest thing to think about here is simply that by the end of this episode, we are already at the halfway point in the season! That means there will still be so much ground left to cover … but the thought of it also makes us pretty sad.

