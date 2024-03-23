The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: The road

In a little over 24 hours you will have a chance to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 arrive on AMC. If you did not know for whatever reason, this could prove to be both a pretty fascinating and emotional chapter for this story.

Where are we starting off? Well, consider what transpired at the end of episode 4 for a moment — Rick has moved past denying himself happiness, while at the same time Michonne has realized further that he wants to be with her but also endured a great deal of trauma. They met each other in the middle and by virtue of that, they can start to think in a more similar fashion.

Based on what we are seeing from episode 5, it is clear that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters are on the road to something, perhaps literally and figuratively. In a sneak peek over at CBR, you can get a better sense of just what we are talking about here. They are together in the woods and we know that eventually, the end of their journey together will bring them back to their family. Whether that happens this season, however, is a pretty grand mystery. There are so many obstacles ahead for them, whether it be Jadis or ones that they may not even be able to anticipate at this point. They have to be ready for that.

Is this preview in some ways the calm before the storm? You can argue that, since there are no walkers nor any human threats. There are still major issues ahead for the two of them, but whatever the problems are for the two of them, we tend to think that they will be squaring off against them together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

