The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 run time

Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 is coming to AMC this weekend, it is sure to be epic. How can it not?

The good news coming out of this past episode was pretty darn clear: Rick and Michonne were on the same page again! They’ve worked through some of their issues and are moving forward in the right direction … right?

Well, the thing about this show is that nothing is ever guaranteed. While it appears as though Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters may be somewhat unified at this point in purpose, there are still other obstacles and those who want them dead. The preview for this upcoming episode absolutely suggested that they may not be able to return home in the way that they had hoped.

Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is only six episodes long and there is no guarantee of a season 2, things have to move pretty fast. By virtue of that, are we going to get an extended run time? That appears to be the case! (Granted, it has also been the case for most of the season so far.)

Per some recent listings, episode 5 (titled “Become”) is slated to go about 70 minutes, commercials included — it will obviously be shorter for those of you who have AMC+. The synopsis below offers up a slightly better sense of what you can expect to see:

Dangerous people make Rick and Michonne’s journey difficult.

Is that one of the most vague teases imaginable for a show like this? Absolutely, though we also are not sure what else you would expect here for a network that wants people to watch live and in a pretty unspoiled fashion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

