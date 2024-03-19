The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Big trouble

As you do prepare yourselves to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5, should you be nervous? If you aren’t, is the franchise doing something wrong?

It is undoubtedly curious how Danai Gurira and Scott M. Gimple chose to conclude episode 4 — namely, by giving Rick and Michonne what felt by and large to be a happy ending. These are two people who went through a lot in a short period of time, but started to come around to where the other was coming from. Rick wanted to be with her, but was afraid of what it would mean and who Jadis could hurt. Michonne, meanwhile, did not understand that fear since they’ve gone through so much before.

The events of episode 4 allowed the characters to take a moment to breathe — and now, everything can go haywire all over again. This is something that Andrew Lincoln himself described further in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“It does feel complete at that point, doesn’t it? … Of course, as always is the case with The Walking Dead, something happens to mess everything up.”

Now, we should note that this is just our own speculation, but in general we tend to think that Rick was right to be worried about Jadis having eyes and ears everywhere. This could be enough to make he and Michonne realize that the idea of going home is not something that they will be able to do right away. They will eventually get there, but it is going to take a certain amount of time.

While The Ones Who Live does have this wonderful love-story component, this is still a show with its fair share of zombies and violence. Since episode 4 leaned so heavily on one component, we tend to think that episode 5 will go in another direction altogether. Isn’t that what makes the most sense?

Related – Get more discussion entering episode 5 now

What do you think the next big twist will be on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







