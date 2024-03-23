Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us jumping head-first into spring, we can say with confidence it is a big time for Tulsa King season 2. Filming is about to begin for the Sylvester Stallone series in Georgia, and it has already been confirmed that the show will premiere on Paramount+ this fall.

Now, does the start of filming mean a more specific premiere date announcement is imminent? Unfortunately no, and there is a chance that you will be waiting a good while longer to get further news on that. If we had to make a prediction here, it is that we will learn about a specific start date for season 2 this summer, around when the first season is going to be airing on CBS as a way to garner more viewership.

Even without this announcement, rest assured there are likely other Tulsa King announcements on the way. For starters, it makes all the sense in the world that the powers-that-be start to hand out a few more details when it comes to new cast members and/or recurring players. Sure, many familiar faces will be back from season 1, but you want to expand the world further! Also, there is a certain expectation that there will also be a few teases behind the scenes at the set.

Sure, on paper it feels like the show shifting its filming locations away from Oklahoma will be a big deal, but they will probably work hard to ensure that it is a difficult thing for viewers to detect. For now, let’s just say that it is a hard thing to be a judge on in advance. More so than where the series is shot, our hope is that moving forward, there will be a chance to see a few surprising moments featuring a number of characters.

Also, and it may go without saying, we really want to see Dwight as far away from prison as possible.

