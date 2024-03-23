The Rookie season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Is Tim Bardford missing?

When The Rookie season 6 episode 5 arrives on ABC on Tuesday, April 2, one thing will be clear: The writers want you worried. How else can you really describe a storyline that features a missing Tim Bradford at the center of everything?

For the record, we don’t seriously think that this show is going to do an episode where something terrible happens to Eric Winter’s character. Is there a chance that this is just us living in denial? Sure, but we also refuse to accept it. Personally, we’re not looking at this episode as one about whether or not Bradford survives; instead, it is why he goes missing in the first place, and also doesn’t tell his girlfriend Lucy in advance. Is it to try and protect her (a pretty weak reason given her profession), or because he had no other choice?

Below, the official The Rookie season 6 episode 5 synopsis helps to set the stage, even if at the same time, it also does not give everything away:

When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John and Bailey must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim disappears and leaves Lucy in the dark.

Of course, the clear hope here is that you will have a chance throughout this in order to learn more about Tim’s past beyond anything that we even know so far. This is a complicated guy but someone who clearly wants the right thing for those close to him. We’re anticipating some twists, and of course also wondering the following: Will there even be closure on anything for Tim and Lucy during the episode?

