Bosch: Legacy season 3: Will it set up Renee Ballard spin-off?

For those who are not aware, Bosch: Legacy is not the only show in the franchise coming up anymore. This week, it was announced that a still-untitled Renee Ballard spin-off is coming with former Designated Survivor star Maggie Q as the lead. This means that there’s a chance to really expand this universe in some fun ways, and of course also honor the Michael Connelly source material further.

Given that the actress’ casting was just announced, it may be unrealistic to expect to see it anytime in the near future. With that being said, is there a case to be made for setting it up in some way during the flagship show? We tend to think so.

If you are Prime Video and/or Freevee, it makes the most sense to assume that watching Bosch: Legacy does not mean viewers are automatically book readers or familiar with Ballard as a character. Given that a lot of network TV shows do backdoor pilots, could you do something similar here? Well, both yes and not. Because Bosch: Legacy has shorter seasons, it is hard to justify spending a full episode in order to set up another show. However, at the same time you can argue that there’s a case for at least giving us a Ballard cameo in an episode close to the end of the season! She could be some help to Harry Bosch, especially since it appears already that Titus Welliver is going to appear in some capacity in the spin-off.

For now, know this: Nothing is confirmed on the subject. However, it seems like a smart idea and with filming for season 3 still underway, this could be the reason why the Renee casting was announced when it was.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

