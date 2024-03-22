Chicago PD season 11: Jason Beghe on Voight’s future

Earlier this week it was officially confirmed that a Chicago PD season 12 is coming to NBC for the 2024-25 season. Is Hank Voight going to be a part of it?

Sure, there are certain eras of television where you would just sit back and assume that this is a sure thing. This is not one of them. Instead, this is a stretch where a lot of shows are losing important cast members. We’ve seen it a few times throughout the Chicago franchise with Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire and Nick Gehlfuss departing Chicago Med — heck, even Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the cop drama at the end of the season! Departures are never easy, but they are frequent and that’s why it is fair to wonder about just about everyone.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does appear as though Jason Beghe is going to be sticking around. In speaking on his future to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the longtime series regular had to say:

I’ll always be a part of Chicago P.D. That, I know. I certainly have the interest. And I think that NBC has the interest in both the show and Voight. So, I’m not done, I have more to do, and I’m anxious to do it. I love my job. I don’t know what the end is, whether it’s Thursday or Friday, but I supposed it’ll end at some point. But right now, I feel like I have stories to tell and a job to do.

With this season in particular, it is certainly clear that there is a lot of story to tell for Voight, and we imagine that some coming episodes are going to dive further into what’s going on following this past episode. Voight has endured a lot of loss in his life, and that trauma does define him. However, he also worked to change some aspects of who he is and how he does his job. We’ll see if that remains the case moving forward.

