Silo season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Silo season 2 premiere date at some point before the end of the spring?

Well, the first thing we should really do here is mention that there are some reasons for hope. Take, for starters, the fact that filming seems to be done on the latest batch of episodes. This means that everyone can move forward to the next order of business: Post-production and working in order to ensure that these episodes are as perfect as possible. This is a process that could end up taking months.

Because of all this, it does feel like somewhat of a toss-up as to whether or not we’re going to learn something more about a premiere date before we get around to summer. It does feel possible, even if it is a little bit of a longshot.

The most likely scenario seems to be this: A premiere date for Silo is announced this summer and after that, the show will be back on the air at some point in the fall. This is when episodes should be ready when looking at similar post-production timelines.

The only reason that may not happen? It’s pretty simple: Apple TV+ technically still has the ability to do whatever they want with a show like this! They could choose to bring it back this fall, but they also may decide that early winter works best for them! Also, a lot of things can change over time and until an official date is announced, we have a hard time thinking that anything that is hinted at or reported is permanent.

As for what is ahead in season 2…

That is pretty simple at this point: We want to explore some of these other Silos with Julianne! The end of season 1 was as fantastic a cliffhanger as you are going to get.

When do you want to see Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

