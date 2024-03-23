Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 23, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It’s hard to blame anyone who is pretty darn excited for what is coming up next on the show. There are a few episodes that have already been announced, and there are some good hosts at the center of them!

Unfortunately, you will not have a chance to see any of it tonight. This is the final weekend for a planned hiatus, and to better set the stage, let’s look at all of the upcoming hosts.

March 30 – Ramy Youssef! The comedian is joining the long line of other famous ones in his profession in coming on board the show, where he will be joined by none other than musical guest Travis Scott.

April 6 – This one is going to be great for a lot of nostalgic people out there, as we are going to have a chance to see Kristen Wiig come back as the host here. There could be a combination of sketches old and new, and she will be joined here by musical guest Raye.

April 13 – Finally, why not celebrate more of Ryan Gosling? The past times that he’s been around as a host here, he has been great — even if there have also been a few occasions where he ended up breaking character. Chris Stapleton will be serving as the musical guest here.

What is happening after these episodes?

If we had to make a prediction, it is that there will be repeats on both April 20 and April 27. From there, the series will come back in its final stretch of episodes in May. We hope that an alumni and/or a notable host could come back before the end.

One person we’d love? Cecily Strong, especially since Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson have already come back this season.

