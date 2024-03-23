Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A spring 2024 update

Have we waited long enough in order to see a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal over on AMC? Of course, we’d love to say so! The first season absolutely wrapped up a number of loose ends, but it still feels like there are some questions we need answers to. After all, is the mysterious boy really in good hands now with Virginia Dell? Also, where do Sam Spade and his daughter Teresa go from here? It may be hard to ever verify if she is truly his daughter or not; what matters is how they feel about it.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there is still no official word on a renewal. Our hope is that one will be ordered soon … but will it be as early as this spring?

A lot of shows face pretty difficult paths to coming back for more but in this case, we tend to think that it is more difficult than usual. After all, the Clive Owen series is a co-production between AMC and Cana+, and that means that there are a number of different parties that need to come together to make a decision.

Beyond that, there are also questions that come along with trying to ensure that you have the right story to make more of the show happen. That will come down to Scott Frank and Tom Fontana wanting to make more; Owen himself has already said that he would be interested in coming back, provided of course that Frank and Fontana are back.

The actual odds of a renewal this spring

We’d put it close to 50-50. Because the first season was technically billed as a “limited series,” there is no real rush to give another chapter a green light.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

