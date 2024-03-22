Justified: City Primeval: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins reunite

Following Justified: City Primeval on FX last year, Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins have had another opportunity to spend time together. Who would’ve imagined it taking place on the other side of the world?

Ironically, we did suggest not that long ago the idea that the two actors could bump into each other in Thailand, largely due to the fact that they each strangely are working on their own project there at present. Olyphant is a part of the upcoming Alien series at FX, while Walton is among the cast for The White Lotus season 3 over at HBO.

In a post on Instagram, Goggins confirmed that the two had a chance to share a meal together while working on their own projects:

Look at this beautiful Thailand surprise… got to meet up with Raylan Givens for lunch today. Talk about comforts from home…Just what I needed. What a good man. The road we’ve walked.

Is it possible that a season 2 for City Primeval came up during conversation? We wouldn’t be shocked but at the same time, they aren’t in full control of the franchise’s destiny. It is clear at this point that they each would be interested in coming back for more; however, it is the folks at FX who are in control of making it happen.

There is certainly a great premise for a season 2 of this show, one that features Boyd on the run while Raylan works in order to track him down — delaying his own retirement in the process. It feels like this would be the end of the line for both of these characters but in the end, that’s okay. What better way to end things than with a last hurrah?

Are you hoping to see Goggins and Olyphant together on Justified: City Primeval season 2, or whatever it ends up being called?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

