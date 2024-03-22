Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 7 episode 7 details

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Given the way that this past episode concluded, it’s hard to blame anyone who wants more of the show.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of the bad news — there is no episode of the Shemar Moore series on the air tonight. That even goes for repeats! Because the NCAA Tournament is on for the next two weeks, we will be stuck waiting until Friday, April 5.

So what can we say about the story ahead? Well, let’s make that pretty clear — the title here is “Last Call,” and the synopsis below indicates further that Luca’s future is very much still up in the air:

“Last Call” – After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we are going to be crossing our fingers here and hoping that Luca is okay — just remember that even if he is, that does not necessarily guarantee that there will be a chance for him to come back to the team. Kenny Johnson is not a series regular on SWAT this season, and that means that he may not be in any episodes beyond episode 7. Of course, for us personally we’re hoping that there is a chance to see him again in the series finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

