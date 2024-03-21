Bosch: Legacy season 3: Maggie Q to lead Renee Ballard spin-off

If you love either the greater world of Bosch, the Michael Connelly books, or Maggie Q’s acting, the following news is up your alley.

According to a report from Deadline, the former Designated Survivor and Nikita star is poised to headline an upcoming spin-off based on the Renee Ballard character from Connelly’s books. This is someone who has yet to appear on either Bosch or Bosch: Legacy, but we certainly think there is crossover potential here.

As the aforementioned site notes, this “untitled series follows Detective Renée Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

Just from reading that alone, it is clear that Welliver will have to pull double-duty across multiple shows, but that should be possible given that Bosch: Legacy has storylines involving Honey Chandler and Maddie Bosch that don’t always include him. The two shows may also be able to film in a way that allows him to balance them out.

Beyond these series, we know that there has also been that Jerry Edgar spin-off in development, but there is not any further news to report on that right now. The most important thing to note is that with Legacy season 3 deep into production, our hope is to see it a little later this year.

What do you think about Maggie Q joining the greater Bosch world, especially as this character?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

