Survivor 46 episode 5 spoilers: The mad scramble at Nami

As you get yourselves prepared for Survivor 46 episode 5, it is abundantly clear this is a new phase of the game — or, at least a new phase for us as viewers.

After four episodes as a part of the competition, Bhanu is gone from the game and with that, things get crazy on the Yanu camp. It seems like Kenzie could actually be on the bottom there if they lose another challenge, but will they? That’s what makes things interesting since everyone left is at least competent.

What is perhaps more interesting is that with Bhanu now gone, it feels like the doors are open for so many other players to get airtime, which should allow a few spotlights from players we have not heard all that much from on the other tribes. Survivor 46 episode 5 feels already like it will be a big one for the dysfunctional Nami tribe, and the synopsis below indicates that further:

“Tiki Man” – A castaway’s memory must serve them well on a journey for an advantage. Then, tensions run high as the hunt for an immunity idol sends one tribe on a wild goose chase on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

We’re assuming that the immunity-idol hunt is happening on Nami just because of the fact that there isn’t one that is currently active there. Randen was on his way, but he was evacuated before he could do anything further. We suppose that technically, there could be some drama here elsewhere if Jem is able to keep what she found under wraps, but that could still be easier said than done.

