Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5: Why no renewal yet?

What is going on at the moment when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime over at NBC? For now, it feels like a fair question!

After all, consider the following — today, almost every other series within the Dick Wolf universe was renewed for another season. However, there was one big exception: The Christopher Meloni series, which has dealt with a wide array of different curveballs from the beginning. think in terms of the global health crisis, several showrunner changes, and also the later premiere this season amidst the industry strikes. There was always a plan for season 4 to have a shorter episode order than its counterparts, but still there have been a ton of variables the cast and crew have dealt with over the years.

Now, there is also the lack of an early renewal here. It is an odd choice in a way, given that so far, season 4 is averaging more live + same-day viewers than season 3. Sure, it is a smaller sample size so far, but enough episodes have passed to where this doesn’t feel like a fluke anymore. This is a show that continues to perform solidly.

So what is going on here? For now, our advice is to not view this as some sort of serious reason to sound the alarm. We’re of the belief that Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be coming back for more episodes, so we would not concern yourselves too much about the lack of a renewal now. What we could be seeing here is largely a symptom of the show planning a smaller episode order than some of its counterparts.

Also, who knows? There could be negotiations for Meloni to appear in some future SVU episodes — or at least we hope.

Related – Get more news regarding the next Law & Order: Organized Crime episode right now

Are you shocked that there is no Law & Order: Organized Crime renewal as of yet?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







